News
Azerbaijan opposition holds rally in Baku
Azerbaijan opposition holds rally in Baku
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Radical wing of the Azerbaijani opposition—the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party, led by blogger Ali Karimli, and the National Council of Opposition Forces, led by former MP Jamil Hasanli—is holding another protest rally in downtown Baku, the capital city.

The public assembly is taking place at Mehsul Stadium, reported Haqqin.az news agency of Azerbaijan.

Traditional online broadcasting of the protest action, however, is not available on the Internet this time.

Previous rally of the Azerbaijani opposition took place on October 7, when the organizers had managed to assemble 1,200 people.
