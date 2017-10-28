News
Saturday
October 28
News
Unknown assailants fire shots at Sweden policeman’s home
Unknown assailants fire shots at Sweden policeman’s home
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Unidentified criminals have fired shots at the house of a police officer in Västerås, Sweden.

The incident took place at night.

According to police, the entire family, including the policeman, were sleeping at home during the incident, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

No one was injured.

“This is an unacceptable attack on the whole society,” said Swedish National Police Commissioner Dan Eliasson. “There are cowards who attempt, through relatives, to reach those who fight for the safety of others.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
