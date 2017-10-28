Karabakh MFA: Catalonia’s right to independently determine its political status is undeniable

The right of the people of Catalonia to independently determine their political status through a democratic expression of will is undeniable.

The Information and Public Relations Department of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR MFA) has noted the aforesaid in a comment with respect to Catalonia’s declaration of independence from Spain.

“In accordance with a number of fundamental documents of the UN, the international community has committed itself to promote the realization of the right of peoples to self-determination and respect that right.

“We consider it important that the resolution of the political crisis between Barcelona and Madrid is achieved by exclusively peaceful means, through dialogue.

“In this regard, it should be recalled that it was Azerbaijan’s refusal to recognize the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination and the use of forceful methods by the official Baku to resolve political issues that transferred the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh to a plane of military actions,” the NKR MFA comment also reads.