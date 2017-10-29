Trump wants State Department to release remaining Clinton emails

US President Donald Trump has made it clear to the State Department that he wants to accelerate the release of any remaining Hillary Clinton emails in its possession as soon as possible, according to three sources familiar with the President's thinking, CNN reported.
The sources described the President's interest in the release of the emails -- and the testimony of the FBI informant -- as rooted in a commitment to "transparency," with one source adding that "the law requires cooperation with Congress and the courts."
The State Department still has 40,000 pages of records -- which may include emails sent by Clinton as secretary of state -- that it needs to review for potential release. These documents were discovered by the FBI and handed over to the State Department over the summer as a result of its investigation of former Rep. Anthony Weiner -- the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin.