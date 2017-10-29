Iraqi Kurdistan's President will not run for next term

Iraqi Kurdistan’s leader Masoud Barzani will not extend his presidential term beyond November 1, a Kurdish government official said on Saturday, Reuters reported.
A plan to divide up the president’s powers was outlined in a letter Barzani sent to the Kurdish parliament on Saturday, which it will discuss on Sunday, the official said.
The previous parliamentary election in the region was held in 2013, while the latest presidential vote took place in 2009. Barzani’s term expired in 2013, but has been prolonged twice by the parliament and the court. Barzani has repeatedly said that he would not run for the presidency in the next election.