Sunday
October 29
Sunday
October 29
Deputy governor of Afghan province kidnapped in Pakistan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Unidentified kidnappers bundled the deputy governor of Afghanistan’s northwestern province of Kunar into a car in the Pakistani city of Peshawar and took him away, Reuters reported quoting police sources.

Mohammad Nabi Ahmadi had crossed over from Afghanistan into Pakistan with his brother and was walking down a road in the northwestern city of Peshawar when a car with tinted windows pulled up and overpowered the Afghan official.

Abdul Ghani Musamem, the spokesman for the governor of Kunar, confirmed Ahmadi had gone missing in Peshawar on Friday and added that he had been on leave for medical treatment.

Wealthy Afghans frequently cross the border for medical treatment in Pakistan. Many Afghans live in Peshawar and it is also common for influential figures in Afghanistan to have business or family links in the Pashtun regions of Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban denied involvement in Ahmadi’s kidnapping.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
