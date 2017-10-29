13 policemen killed in Afghanistan militant attacks

At least 13 police personnel were killed and another one missing, following a series of militant attacks on security checkpoints in northern Kunduz province on Sunday, Xinhua reported quoting an Afghan official.

"Up to 13 security personnel were killed after the Taliban militants attacked security checkpoints in Khanabad district early today morning," district chief Hayatullah Amiri said.

Another police personnel has gone missing, the official added.

Taliban militants, who killed nine police personnel in a similar attack in eastern Ghazni province on Saturday, are yet to make comment on the news.