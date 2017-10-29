News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 29
USD
482.24
EUR
561.04
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
561.04
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
13 policemen killed in Afghanistan militant attacks
13 policemen killed in Afghanistan militant attacks
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 13 police personnel were killed and another one missing, following a series of militant attacks on security checkpoints in northern Kunduz province on Sunday, Xinhua reported quoting an Afghan official.

"Up to 13 security personnel were killed after the Taliban militants attacked security checkpoints in Khanabad district early today morning," district chief Hayatullah Amiri said.

Another police personnel has gone missing, the official added.

Taliban militants, who killed nine police personnel in a similar attack in eastern Ghazni province on Saturday, are yet to make comment on the news.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Deputy governor of Afghan province kidnapped in Pakistan
The Afghan Taliban denied involvement in Ahmadi’s kidnapping...
 MOD officials, volunteer veterans visit Yerevan military pantheon on Parliament tragedy anniversary (PHOTOS)
Separately, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan spoke to reporters…
 18 years pass since Armenia parliament tragedy
The terrorists had shot and killed several government and National Assembly members…
 Syrian army regains al-Sina’a neighborhood in Deir Ezzor
The army units combed the neighborhood fully and set up new military points inside it in preparation for launching new operations to root out ISIS terrorists from other neighborhoods…
 Explosion in Afghanistan, former military commander and his bodyguard dead
It occurred in Takhar Province, at a restaurant where Nazuk Mir was having breakfast…
 59 dead after suicide bombers attack mosques in Afghanistan
The Afghan president issued a statement condemning both attacks…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news