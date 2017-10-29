Myanmar arrests journalists hired by Turkey

Myanmar has arrested two journalists working for Turkish state media for allegedly flying a drone over the parliament building in Naypyidaw for reporting, Press TV repoted.

The foreign journalists, Lau Hon Meng from Singapore and Mok Choy Lin from Malaysia, were arrested along with two locals — a reporter and a driver — and were charged for allegedly breaching laws over the import of “restricted or banned goods” without obtaining a license.

They had been on assignment for Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

The men will be held in custody until their first court hearing on charges that carry up to three years in jail or a fine.

“We have opened a case against all four — two foreigners and two Burmese. They will be held on remand until November 10,” said deputy police colonel Kyaw Moe, AFP reported on Saturday.

Turkey’s relations with Myanmar have soured recently over government-sanctioned violence against minority Muslims in Myanmar’s western Rakhine State.

Myanmar has barred foreign groups and reporters from entering Rakhine, which has been under military siege since late last year and where horrific violence is being reported against the minority Rohingya Muslims.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Myanmar of carrying out a “genocide” against the Muslims.