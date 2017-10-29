Pro-unity Catalans rally to reject declaration of independence from Spain

Pro-unity forces are staging a massive display of support for Spanish unity in the streets of Barcelona on Sunday, less than 48 hours after a declaration of independence in Catalonia’s parliament that has plunged Spain into its deepest crisis of the modern era, Telegraph reported.
The rally comes as a Spanish government spokesman said that the sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont would be "welcome" to stand in snap elections slated for December.
Three weeks ago the anti-independence Catalan Civil Society platform brought 350,000 people onto the streets of central Barcelona to reject the plans of the now-deposed Mr Puigdemont to proclaim an independent republic.
The march is being supported by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s Popular Party, Spain’s main opposition socialists and Ciudadanos, a centrist anti-nationalist party whose stronghold is in Catalonia.
Mr Puigdemont on Saturday defied the fact that he was formally dismissed by the Spanish government invoking emergency powers in the constitution, urging the Catalan people to “defend” the new republic in a televised address.