US Defense Secretary: US will never accept a nuclear North Korea

Stoltenberg: NATO states are within reach of North Korea's missiles

Deputy governor of Afghan province kidnapped in Pakistan

13 policemen killed in Afghanistan militant attacks

Myanmar arrests journalists hired by Turkey

Pro-unity Catalans rally to reject declaration of independence from Spain

Trump wants State Department to release remaining Clinton emails

Trump to release all documents related to John Kennedy's murder

Georgia to receive Azerbaijani gas on new route from next week

UN nuclear watchdog chief arrives in Iran

Iraqi Kurdistan's President will not run for next term

Putin congratulates Erdogan on Turkey’s national holiday

Turkey’s Erdoğan asks Ankara mayor to step down

Unknown assailants fire shots at Sweden policeman’s home

Karabakh MFA: Catalonia’s right to independently determine its political status is undeniable

Azerbaijan opposition holds rally in Baku

Armenia MOD truck crashes, 4 injured (PHOTOS)

Armenia has new mission chief to NATO

Armenia MOD: Army-society tie begins from effectiveness of family-soldier tie (PHOTOS)

Antonio Tajani says no European country will recognize Catalonia independence

Russia regional army aviation celebrates anniversary during military exercises in Armenia

Karabakh MOD: Situation along line of contact relatively tense during the week

Karabakh FM, Yerevan State University lecturers and students discuss prospects for Artsakh recognition

Catalonia leader’s powers transferred to Spain deputy PM

Armenia minister in Rome, speaks on North-South Highway project

Karabakh President, Armenia defense minister discuss army building

US Vice President speaks on Armenia plateaus

Nicaragua heavy rainfall death toll reaches 7

Newspaper: What did Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents discuss in Geneva?

US warns N. Korea: Any use of nuclear weapons will be met with massive military response

Renowned Jewish historian to present his Armenian Genocide book in France

Armenian woman is struck and killed by train in US

$500mn from Kirk Kerkorian’s assets to be distributed to charities

Investigation completed into Iran citizen illegally crossing into Armenia

Head of European Parliament: No one in EU will recognize independence of Catalonia

Tehran, Baku finalize significant deal to finance railway project

iPhone apps can silently turn on your front or back camera

France rejects Catalonia's independence

Germany refuses to recognize independence of Catalonia

UK does not recognize independence of Catalonia

US State Department: Tillerson fully supports Trump

US State Department: Catalonia is an integral part of Spain

Serzh Sargsyan receives members of Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group (PHOTOS)

Iraqi forces, Kurdish Peshmerga agree on ceasefire

Spain’s Prime Minister calls for calm

Catalonia parliament votes for independence from Spain

Armenia’s Inecobank CJSC announces new appointment to Management Team

Armenia FM bids farewell to outgoing Brazil ambassador

Dollar stable in Armenia

Armenia President: Nuclear plant’s operation is planned to be extended until 2027 (PHOTOS)

New “gallery” of rock art discovered near Armenia mountain (PHOTOS)

Peskov says new US sanctions on Russia are expression of enmity

Armenia Parliament speaker to visit Tajikistan

Large fire turns gasoline station into ashes in downtown Yerevan

Armenia’s Ucom launches official sale of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus with Apple official warranty

Armenia to have “window” to sea

China launches tram powered by hydrogen fuel cells

China plans to become world's main innovation center for Artificial Intelligence

Armenia legislature approves space-related documents

Armenia Parliament ratifies air transportation agreement with Austria

Armenia’s Zigzag launches official sales of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

Karabakh President, Armenia provincial delegation discuss collaboration

MOD officials, volunteer veterans visit Yerevan military pantheon on Parliament tragedy anniversary (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Russia delegation departs from Armenia in discontent

Jim Mattis: US remains committed to compelling N. Korea to accept complete nuclear disarmament

Armenian monastery in Turkey faces threat of complete disappearance

Armenia Parliament honors October 27 tragedy victims

Life in Karabakh village after April 2016 war (PHOTOS)

18 years pass since Armenia parliament tragedy

Ayatollah Khamenei warns Iraq of US plots

Sharmazanov: Mexican MPs do not care about Azerbaijan's position

Sharmazanov: Serzh Sargsyan is irreplaceable leader of our political team

US House passes bills targeting Iran's missiles

Turkey, Iraq agree on opening second border gate

Putin, Xi Jinping to meet at APEC summit in November

Sharmazanov: We are for peaceful space, but Azerbaijan is not

Turkey says freezing Iraqi Kurd vote is "not enough "

Tallest building in US to be built by Armenian businessman’s company (PHOTOS)

Domínguez: Mexico respects nations’ right to self-determination

Dollar “weakens” slightly, euro goes up in Armenia

Russia MFA: Situation remains complicated in Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia government, not President, to declare state of emergency in country

Armenia President: IT easily overcomes borders, customs checkpoints (PHOTOS)

CoE Committee of Ministers to launch legal actions against Azerbaijan

Russia’s Medvedev posts photos from Armenia on Instagram (PHOTOS)

Armenia official: Cause for uproar in Baku is statement that Karabakh will not be part of Azerbaijan

Armenia MFA: April 2016 war had serious impact also on outlook by mediators

Armenia government approves EAEU Customs Code ratification draft

Armenia, Croatia to protect mutual investments

Armenia government authorizes inviolability of military mail with Russia

US lawmakers: Progress which Armenia and Karabakh have achieved is just incredible

Congressman: Being in Russia’s neighborhood, it is not easy for Armenia to remain friend of US

Newspaper: Armenia PM’s expectations evaporated during Medvedev visit

Global oil prices falling

Tragic car crash near Armenia village bridge, young driver dies on the spot

Iraqi Kurdistan MPs to debate on suspension of Barzani’s activities

Armenia Parliament continues session

Explosion in Ukraine capital city, MP and analyst are wounded

Trump says he is “very intelligent person”

Andrew Schofer: Mink Group Co-Chairs are working with FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan to identify date for next meeting