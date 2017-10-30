Armenia ruling party: Budget will be realistic and real

YEREVAN. – The government has announced that this year’s budget will be realistic and real.

Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the National Assembly faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am, as he reflected on the 2018 Budget draft.

This draft budget, according to which allocations will be reduced considerably in numerous domains, will be debated in parliament. In addition, a raise in salaries and pensions is not envisaged for the third consecutive year.

“Foundations are envisioned for other years’ budgets,” Baghdasaryan noted, “The government has said this ever since the day of its formation.”

Also, the RPA MP stressed that the price increases in some products are only one percent.

“We need to be patient and wait for the future,” Vahram Baghdasaryan added, in particular.