Saudi women to be permitted into sports stadiums

Saudi Arabia will allow women into three sports stadiums for the first time from next year, authorities said Sunday, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency.
The announcement is in line with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reform drive shaking up the ultra-conservative kingdom, including the decision to allow women to drive from next June.
“Starting the preparation of three stadiums in Riyadh, Jeddah and Damman to be ready to accommodate families from early 2018,” the General Sports Authority said on Twitter.
Under the country’s guardianship system, a male family member must grant permission for a Saudi woman’s study, travel, and other activities.