Saudi women to be permitted into sports stadiums

Boy taken hostage at Armenia pre-school released

Russian, Iranian top diplomats discuss coordination in Astana process on Syria

SZ: Turkey plans charges against Turkish peace academics in Germany

Reports: Attacker is former son-in-law of pre-school principal

Iraqi Kurdistan presidential elections date announced

Media: Catalonia's president flees to Brussels

EU ambassador lauds Armenia government for carrying out justice reforms

Man armed with a knife attacks kindergarten staff in Armenia's Armavir

Catalan Parliament accepts Spanish authorities’ decision about dissolution

Over 900 thousand people deprived of power due to bad weather in US

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenia Ambassador: President Sargsyan expected to visit Moscow in November

Elon Musk reveals first photo of LA high speed tunnel

Armenia is not confirming reports on Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting

Armenia Parliament speaker in Tajikistan, discusses Karabakh conflict

Qatar ready to participate in US-hosted talks with Arab quartet

Yelk MP: Armenia is one of leaders on IT development

Remittances to Armenia increase 15.5%, from January to October

Armenia-Lebanon business forum held in Beirut

Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers to meet in November

Finance ministry: Armenia defense budget for coming years to total 4% of GDP

About 5,500 Armenia state employees to be cutback in 2018 (PHOTOS)

Ambassador: Armenia hopes to sign loan agreement with Russia soon

Armenia Premier: We will have budget that ensures course of our development programs

Karabakh President, Armenia minister discuss cooperation in emergency situations

Washington, Seoul, Tokyo urge Pyongyang to refrain from provocations

Armenia PM: Foundations not strong enough for long-term high economic growth (PHOTOS)

Gunmen shoot footballers in Mexico

Global oil prices do not record clear dynamics

Armenia Parliament to kickoff 2018 State Budget draft debates

Iran says President Rouhani turned down meeting with Trump at UN General Assembly conference

Saudi women to be permitted into sports stadiums

Armenia ruling party: Budget will be realistic and real

US Defense Secretary: US will never accept a nuclear North Korea

Stoltenberg: NATO states are within reach of North Korea's missiles

Deputy governor of Afghan province kidnapped in Pakistan

13 policemen killed in Afghanistan militant attacks

Myanmar arrests journalists hired by Turkey

Pro-unity Catalans rally to reject declaration of independence from Spain

Trump wants State Department to release remaining Clinton emails

Trump to release all documents related to John Kennedy's murder

Georgia to receive Azerbaijani gas on new route from next week

UN nuclear watchdog chief arrives in Iran

Iraqi Kurdistan's President will not run for next term

Putin congratulates Erdogan on Turkey’s national holiday

Turkey’s Erdoğan asks Ankara mayor to step down

Unknown assailants fire shots at Sweden policeman’s home

Karabakh MFA: Catalonia’s right to independently determine its political status is undeniable

Azerbaijan opposition holds rally in Baku

Armenia MOD truck crashes, 4 injured (PHOTOS)

Armenia has new mission chief to NATO

Armenia MOD: Army-society tie begins from effectiveness of family-soldier tie (PHOTOS)

Antonio Tajani says no European country will recognize Catalonia independence

Russia regional army aviation celebrates anniversary during military exercises in Armenia

Karabakh MOD: Situation along line of contact relatively tense during the week

Karabakh FM, Yerevan State University lecturers and students discuss prospects for Artsakh recognition

Catalonia leader’s powers transferred to Spain deputy PM

Armenia minister in Rome, speaks on North-South Highway project

Karabakh President, Armenia defense minister discuss army building

US Vice President speaks on Armenia plateaus

Nicaragua heavy rainfall death toll reaches 7

Newspaper: What did Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents discuss in Geneva?

US warns N. Korea: Any use of nuclear weapons will be met with massive military response

Renowned Jewish historian to present his Armenian Genocide book in France

Armenian woman is struck and killed by train in US

$500mn from Kirk Kerkorian’s assets to be distributed to charities

Investigation completed into Iran citizen illegally crossing into Armenia

Tehran, Baku finalize significant deal to finance railway project

iPhone apps can silently turn on your front or back camera

US State Department: Tillerson fully supports Trump

US State Department: Catalonia is an integral part of Spain

Serzh Sargsyan receives members of Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group (PHOTOS)

Iraqi forces, Kurdish Peshmerga agree on ceasefire

Spain’s Prime Minister calls for calm

Catalonia parliament votes for independence from Spain

Armenia’s Inecobank CJSC announces new appointment to Management Team

Armenia FM bids farewell to outgoing Brazil ambassador

Dollar stable in Armenia

Armenia President: Nuclear plant’s operation is planned to be extended until 2027 (PHOTOS)

New “gallery” of rock art discovered near Armenia mountain (PHOTOS)

Peskov says new US sanctions on Russia are expression of enmity

Armenia Parliament speaker to visit Tajikistan

Large fire turns gasoline station into ashes in downtown Yerevan

Armenia’s Ucom launches official sale of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus with Apple official warranty

Armenia to have “window” to sea

China launches tram powered by hydrogen fuel cells

China plans to become world's main innovation center for Artificial Intelligence

Armenia legislature approves space-related documents

Armenia Parliament ratifies air transportation agreement with Austria

Armenia’s Zigzag launches official sales of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

Karabakh President, Armenia provincial delegation discuss collaboration

MOD officials, volunteer veterans visit Yerevan military pantheon on Parliament tragedy anniversary (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Russia delegation departs from Armenia in discontent

Jim Mattis: US remains committed to compelling N. Korea to accept complete nuclear disarmament