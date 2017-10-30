News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 30
USD
482.36
EUR
561.56
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.36
EUR
561.56
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Iran says President Rouhani turned down meeting with Trump at UN General Assembly conference
Iran says President Rouhani turned down meeting with Trump at UN General Assembly conference
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had rejected a request by his US counterpart Donald Trump for face-to-face talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly conference in New York last month, a senior Iranian analyst disclosed, reported Fars News Agency of Iran.

“US President Trump has invited President Rouhani to a face-to-face meeting during Mr. Rouhani's visit to New York to participate in the UN annual conference in September, but our president has turned down the offer,” Mahdi Faza’eli wrote on Sunday.

Later, the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed this information.

Faza’eli added that French President Emanuel Macron had also been trying to persuade Rouhani to accept the meeting, but failed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news