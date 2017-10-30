Gunmen shoot footballers in Mexico

At least two people were killed during an amateur football match Sunday in Chilpancingo town of the state of Guerrero, Mexico, informed the Noticias (News) MVS website.

A group of gunmen fired at the players directly on the pitch. As a result, three people were injured, two of them later died, and another person is in critical condition.

The state of Guerrero is one of the most dangerous places in Mexico in terms of crime, and this is due to the gang wars for the control of the transit of illegal drugs to the US.