Washington, Seoul, Tokyo urge Pyongyang to refrain from provocations

Heads of the joint committees of the chiefs of staff of the armed forces of the US, South Korea, and Japan on Sunday held trilateral talks at the US [Army] Pacific Command headquarters in Hawaii.
And with a joint statement adopted at the end of this meeting, they called on North Korea to refrain from provocations and not to create a weapon of mass destruction, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
According to the Pentagon, the three generals “called upon North Korea to refrain from irresponsible provocations that aggravate regional tensions, and to walk away from its destructive and reckless path of development.”