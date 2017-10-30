News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 30
USD
482.36
EUR
561.56
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.36
EUR
561.56
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Foundations not strong enough for long-term high economic growth (PHOTOS)
Armenia PM: Foundations not strong enough for long-term high economic growth (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The foundations for economic growth are not strong enough to achieve a long-term high economic growth in Armenia.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan stated about the aforesaid at Monday’s joint debates of the standing committees of the National Assembly, and devoted to the bill in the 2018 State Budget.

In his words, considering the objectives of the government program between 2017 and 2022, changes in the fiscal policy are envisaged for next year’s state budget. 

As per Karapetyan, in 2018, the government has planned a fiscal policy that will forecast the outset of future economic developments.

Also, the PM noted that the policy for next year’s state budget expenditure will be based on clear rules.

“[And] our revenue policy will be balanced, from the viewpoint of shadow economy reduction and business climate improvement, alike,” Karen Karapetyan added, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also increased in the country…
 Remittances to Armenia increase 15.5%, from January to October
As per the Central Bank chairman, this refers to net inflow…
 Armenia-Lebanon business forum held in Beirut
The event brought together about 200 businessmen from the two countries…
 Finance ministry: Armenia defense budget for coming years to total 4% of GDP
Defense spending will make up 12 percent of the total budget expenditures for next year…
 About 5,500 Armenia state employees to be cutback in 2018 (PHOTOS)
The finance minister added, however, that this will not include the country’s diplomats and tax inspectors…
 Armenia Premier: We will have budget that ensures course of our development programs
And which will best express the interests of our country and citizens…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news