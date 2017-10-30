Armenia PM: Foundations not strong enough for long-term high economic growth (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The foundations for economic growth are not strong enough to achieve a long-term high economic growth in Armenia.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan stated about the aforesaid at Monday’s joint debates of the standing committees of the National Assembly, and devoted to the bill in the 2018 State Budget.

In his words, considering the objectives of the government program between 2017 and 2022, changes in the fiscal policy are envisaged for next year’s state budget.

As per Karapetyan, in 2018, the government has planned a fiscal policy that will forecast the outset of future economic developments.

Also, the PM noted that the policy for next year’s state budget expenditure will be based on clear rules.

“[And] our revenue policy will be balanced, from the viewpoint of shadow economy reduction and business climate improvement, alike,” Karen Karapetyan added, in particular.