Karabakh President, Armenia minister discuss cooperation in emergency situations

STEPANAKERT. – Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President Bako Sahakyan on Monday received Davit Tonoyan, Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia.
The avenues for deepening and expanding ties between the respective agencies of the two Armenian states were discussed at the meeting, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Karen Sargsyan, Director of the Republic of Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations, also attended this talk.