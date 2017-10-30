Karabakh President, Armenia minister discuss cooperation in emergency situations

Boy taken hostage at Armenia pre-school released

Attack on Armenia pre-school: Two nurses are also in the building

Man takes 3-year-old boy hostage at Armenia pre-school - LIVE

Russian, Iranian top diplomats discuss coordination in Astana process on Syria

SZ: Turkey plans charges against Turkish peace academics in Germany

Reports: Attacker is former son-in-law of pre-school principal

Documentary about Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be on air on November 16

Women are 50% more likely to die in the year after having a heart attack due to the pressure of juggling children and their career

Iraqi Kurdistan presidential elections date announced

Media: Catalonia's president flees to Brussels

EU ambassador lauds Armenia government for carrying out justice reforms

Man armed with a knife attacks kindergarten staff in Armenia's Armavir

Armenia vs. Kazahstan 0-0

Catalan Parliament accepts Spanish authorities’ decision about dissolution

Over 900 thousand people deprived of power due to bad weather in US

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Armenia Ambassador: President Sargsyan expected to visit Moscow in November

Elon Musk reveals first photo of LA high speed tunnel

Armenia is not confirming reports on Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting

Armenia Parliament speaker in Tajikistan, discusses Karabakh conflict

Qatar ready to participate in US-hosted talks with Arab quartet

Yelk MP: Armenia is one of leaders on IT development

190 babies were born in Yerevan on October 27-29

Remittances to Armenia increase 15.5%, from January to October

Anthony Joshua surpasses Mike Tyson’s record

Armenia-Lebanon business forum held in Beirut

Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers to meet in November

NBA: Last year’s champions, runners-up lose

Finance ministry: Armenia defense budget for coming years to total 4% of GDP

About 5,500 Armenia state employees to be cutback in 2018 (PHOTOS)

Ambassador: Armenia hopes to sign loan agreement with Russia soon

Armenia Premier: We will have budget that ensures course of our development programs

European Team Chess Championship: Armenia squads to face next opponents

Neymar is missing his Barcelona life

Boy, 11, rushed to hospital after he shoved a magnet in each nostril

Karabakh President, Armenia minister discuss cooperation in emergency situations

Washington, Seoul, Tokyo urge Pyongyang to refrain from provocations

Karabakh President attends Artsakh’s winning game

Armenia PM: Foundations not strong enough for long-term high economic growth (PHOTOS)

Gunmen shoot footballers in Mexico

Global oil prices do not record clear dynamics

Armenia Parliament to kickoff 2018 State Budget draft debates

Iran says President Rouhani turned down meeting with Trump at UN General Assembly conference

Saudi women to be permitted into sports stadiums

Armenia ruling party: Budget will be realistic and real

Bayern to face Borussia in 1/8 finals of German Cup

European Chess Team Championship: Second victory of Armenian team

US Defense Secretary: US will never accept a nuclear North Korea

Stoltenberg: NATO states are within reach of North Korea's missiles

Shirak fans attacks Abraham Khashmanyan

Deputy governor of Afghan province kidnapped in Pakistan

13 policemen killed in Afghanistan militant attacks

Myanmar arrests journalists hired by Turkey

Will vitamin C or zinc “immune boosters” really help my cold?

Pro-unity Catalans rally to reject declaration of independence from Spain

Trump wants State Department to release remaining Clinton emails

Trump to release all documents related to John Kennedy's murder

Georgia to receive Azerbaijani gas on new route from next week

Manchester United fans are not satisfied with Henrikh Mkhitaryan's game

UN nuclear watchdog chief arrives in Iran

Iraqi Kurdistan's President will not run for next term

Armenian teams to face Ukraine, Greece in European Championship

Putin congratulates Erdogan on Turkey’s national holiday

Why arched backs are attractive

Working women are LESS LIKELY to have obese children

European Championships: Armenia team starts with a victory

Mourinho: We could lose if we had one defensive mistake

Turkey’s Erdoğan asks Ankara mayor to step down

Individual with complete spinal cord injury regains voluntary motor function

Unknown assailants fire shots at Sweden policeman’s home

English Premier League: Man United 1 Tottenham 0

Karabakh MFA: Catalonia’s right to independently determine its political status is undeniable

Azerbaijan opposition holds rally in Baku

Shouldn’t you treat all breast cancer aggressively?

Armenia MOD truck crashes, 4 injured (PHOTOS)

Armenia has new mission chief to NATO

Armenia MOD: Army-society tie begins from effectiveness of family-soldier tie (PHOTOS)

Antonio Tajani says no European country will recognize Catalonia independence

Russia regional army aviation celebrates anniversary during military exercises in Armenia

English Premier League: Man United announce starting XI against Tottenham

Karabakh MOD: Situation along line of contact relatively tense during the week

Karabakh FM, Yerevan State University lecturers and students discuss prospects for Artsakh recognition

Manipulating mitochondrial networks could promote healthy aging

Catalonia leader’s powers transferred to Spain deputy PM

Armenia minister in Rome, speaks on North-South Highway project

Karabakh President, Armenia defense minister discuss army building

US Vice President speaks on Armenia plateaus

Nicaragua heavy rainfall death toll reaches 7

Newspaper: What did Armenia, Azerbaijan presidents discuss in Geneva?

Armenia national chess teams start campaign at European championship

New drug has a potential cure for diabetes, study says

US warns N. Korea: Any use of nuclear weapons will be met with massive military response

Renowned Jewish historian to present his Armenian Genocide book in France

Armenian woman is struck and killed by train in US

$500mn from Kirk Kerkorian’s assets to be distributed to charities

Investigation completed into Iran citizen illegally crossing into Armenia

Head of European Parliament: No one in EU will recognize independence of Catalonia

Tehran, Baku finalize significant deal to finance railway project

iPhone apps can silently turn on your front or back camera

Man, 20, undergoes life-changing surgery to reduce his 11lb testicles and 3-FOOT penis