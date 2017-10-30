News
Armenia Premier: We will have budget that ensures course of our development programs
Armenia Premier: We will have budget that ensures course of our development programs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – As a result of discussions, we will have a 2018 budget which at this time will best express the interests of our country and citizens and ensure the course of our development programs.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan noted about the aforesaid at Monday’s joint debates of the standing committees of the National Assembly of Armenia, and devoted to the bill on the 2018 State Budget.

“The proposed fiscal policy will create foundations for ensuring an average of 5-percent economic growth in the future,” the PM noted, in particular.

He added that economic growth, the country’s security, and social targeting is put into the axis of the clear rules, on which the policy of state budget expenditure will be based.
