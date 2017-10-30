News
About 5,500 Armenia state employees to be cutback in 2018 (PHOTOS)
About 5,500 Armenia state employees to be cutback in 2018 (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – In 2018, the state apparatus of Armenia will be reduced by virtually 5,560 people.

Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan stated the aforementioned at Monday’s joint debates of the standing committees of the National Assembly, and devoted to draft of the 2018 State Budget.

In his words, although the salary fund in this budget will be reduced, the personnel cutback will apply primarily to those who work with low wages, concurrently, or on the basis of temporary contracts.

“Of course, cutting back people is a bad approach,” added Aramyan. “But we need to stem from both the employees’ function and whether they increase the efficiency of the work of the state apparatus.”

For this same objective, however, the salaries of Armenia’s diplomats will not be reduced, whereas the wages of the country’s tax inspectors have already been raised.

“High salary reduces corruption motivations by tax inspectors,” the minister added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
