News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 30
USD
482.36
EUR
561.56
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.36
EUR
561.56
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Qatar ready to participate in US-hosted talks with Arab quartet
Qatar ready to participate in US-hosted talks with Arab quartet
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Qatar is ready to participate in negotiations in the USA with Arab quartet, which broke off relationship with Doha, but the quartet doesn’t respond  to proposals, said Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in an interview with CBS.

In early June Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Qatar of supporting terrorism, and discontinued communication. Qatar has not replied to quartet’s demands, so the parties failed to engage in dialogue.

 “I met with the president (Donald Trump) when I was in New York a few weeks ago for the United Nations and  the president showed that he is committed to find an end to this crisis. And yes, it is true, he, he suggested that we come. And I told him straightaway, ‘Mr. President, we are very ready.’ I've been asking for dialogue from day one, said

He noted that Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and UAE had not responded to US offer. According to him, the arrangement was to be “very soon”.

On Sunday, Bahrain’s foreign minister offered to freeze Qatar membership in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news