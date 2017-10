YEREVAN. – Individuals’ remittances from abroad to Armenia have increased by 15.5 percent, from January to October of the current year.

Arthur Javadyan, Chairman Central Bank of Armenia, on Monday told the aforesaid to reporters.

As per Javadyan, this refers to net inflow; that is, with respect to the extent in which transfer of funds from out of the country are greater than those to abroad.

The majority of remittances from outside Armenia are sent to the country from Russia.