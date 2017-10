The number of residents in north-east of U.S. who were deprived of electricity because of heavy rains and winds increased to 930 thousand people, NBC Boston reported.

Over 269 thousand people in Massachusetts, more than 144 thousand people in Rhode-Island, and more than 152 thousand people in Connecticut have no electricity because of bad weather.

Nearly 231 thousand customers were disconnected from electricity supply in New Hampshire, 92 thousand in Maine and 41 thousand in Vermont.