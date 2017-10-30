Armenia Parliament speaker in Tajikistan, discusses Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. – A delegation from the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, and led by chairman Ara Babloyan, has arrived in Tajikistan on an official visit.

In capital city Dushanbe, the delegation on Monday met separately with chairman Shukurjon Zuhurov of the Assembly of Representatives—of the lower chamber, and chairman Mahmadsaid Ubaydulloyev of the National Assembly—of the upper chamber of the Supreme Assembly (parliament) of Tajikistan, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At the talks, the interlocutors noted that Armenian-Tajik relations are developing productively and there is a high level of political discourse, and expressed readiness to develop interparliamentary cooperation.

Separately, Babloyan stressed that this year marks the 25th anniversary of Armenian-Tajik diplomatic relations, and said their cooperation is being strengthened.

Also, the parties reflected on collaboration between the legislatures of the two countries, and their cooperation within interparliamentary organizations.

In addition, the Armenian parliament speaker pointed to the Tajik authorities’ friendly attitude toward the Armenian community in their country.

Furthermore, the interlocutors reflected on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process. In this connection, the heads of the parliaments of Armenia and Tajikistan stated that this conflict needs to be resolved solely through peace talks, and within the framework of the co-chairs of the Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.

Also, they exchanged views on the development of trade and economic cooperation, and the implementation of prospective projects between Armenia and Tajikistan.