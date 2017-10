Armenian foreign ministry is not confirming reports on the upcoming meeting between Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadarov in November.

Spokesperson for Armenian foreign ministry Tigran Balayan told Tert.am they would announce the meeting as soon as the final agreement on the meeting, the venue and the date is reached.

Earlier Azerbaijani foreign minister said the meeting of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs with the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers is set for mid November.