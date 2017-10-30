News
Monday
October 30
News
Iraqi Kurdistan presidential elections date announced
Iraqi Kurdistan presidential elections date announced
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

The office of the president in Iraqi Kurdistan will be preserved, the elections will be held in July 2018 at the same time with parliamentary elections, representative of Kurdistan’s Democratic Party in Moscow  Xosawi Bebekir told RIA Novosti.

With regard to Barzani, he will hardly run for the presidency once again, he said. 

Bebekir noted that before the referendum, Barzani had promised that neither he nor the members of his family would participate in elections. In addition, Bebekir asserted that Barzani got tired of presidential office, because before referendum he faced the pressure of international community and internal political and economic problems.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
