EU ambassador lauds Armenia government for carrying out justice reforms

YEREVAN. – Davit Harutyunyan, Minister of Justice of Armenia, and Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, on Monday participated in the two-day workshop which has kicked off in capital city Yerevan, and within the framework of the TAIEX (Technical Assistance and Information Exchange) instrument of the European Commission.

The event has brought together judges, experts from the EU member countries, as well as international organizations’ and civil society representatives, the Ministry of Justice informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his welcoming remarks, Minister Harutyunyan thanked the EU for its continued assistance aimed at the implementation of justice reforms in Armenia. Also, he underscored the joint work with European experts, and along the lines of the TAIEX instrument.

Ambassador Świtalski, for his part, lauded the Armenian government for its efforts to carry out justice reforms in the country. In his words, their respective cooperation with the Armenian authorities is in progress in several domains. Also, the EU diplomat expressed a conviction that Armenia will have a good strategy and action plan toward the improvement of relevant priority domains, and achieve really good results.