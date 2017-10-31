News
Baghdad, Erbil partially coordinate joint administration of border checkpoints, disputed regions
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

The federal government of Iraq and authorities of the Kurdish autonomy have partially coordinated the joint administration of border checkpoints and disputed regions, reported SHAFAQ News agency.

According to the agency, at a consultation between the Iraqi armed forces command and Kurdish Peshmerga representatives, an agreement was reached on several points.

Accordingly, Baghdad and Erbil have settled the matter of handing over the Faysh Khabur strategic checkpoint on the Iraqi, Turkish, and Syrian border. Two pipelines, with which Iraqi oil flows to the Mediterranean Sea via Turkey, join in this region.

Subsequently, Iraqi border guards, Kurdish Peshmerga military forces, and US servicemen will be deployed at this checkpoint.
