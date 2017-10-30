News
Trump, Abe agree to work together on North Korea
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to work together on steps to counter North Korea’s nuclear and missile development, ahead of the U.S. leader’s visit to Asia, Reuters reported quoting the Japanese government.

In a 20-minute phone call, Trump and Abe discussed the schedule of the president’s coming visit, which includes a November 5-7 stop in Japan, and agreed to remain in close contact over North Korea, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters.

Trump told Abe “he is looking forward to his visit to Japan, that Japan and America are 100 percent together and there is no room to doubt the Japan-U.S. alliance,” Nishimura said.

“They agreed to deepen their discussions on the North Korean situation and other matters” during Trump’s visit, he said.
