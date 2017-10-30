News
Attack on Armenia pre-school: Two nurses are also in the building
Attack on Armenia pre-school: Two nurses are also in the building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Armenian police has presented new details over the hostage taking case in a kindergarten in Armenia’s Armavir Province.

Press service officer of the Police of Armenia Martun Simonyan told reporters that the law enforcement officers are conducting negotiations with the man on the release of the child. First Deputy Police Chief of Armenia Hunan Poghosyan is also in the building.

The identity of the assailant armed with a knife who is holding hostage a 3-year-old boy, was established, but it will not be revealed in the interests of the investigation.

According to preliminary data, there are other people indoors. As Gohar Bagdasaryan noted, her daughter Seda Martirosyan, working as a nurse in the kindergarten, is also inside the building. Last time the woman spoke with the daughter at about 5pm. Now her phone is switched off. According to another woman, her daughter Sonya Hovhannisyan, who is a nurse, is also in the building.

Earlier it was reported that the man has been trying to meet with his ex-wife. When his attempts failed, he entered a pre-school and took hostage a child and one of the employees demanding a meeting with ex-wife and his child.
Հայերեն and Русский
