Boy taken hostage at Armenia pre-school released

YEREVAN. – The sounds of shots were heard at an Armenian pre-school where a man took hostage a 3-year-old boy in the town of Armavir.

The boy was later released and was taken out of the building, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported. The boy was immediately transported to the hospital.

As by the hostage-taker was not injured, the police used special measures to release the child, former MP Rustam Gasparyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am. He said the man was under the influence of alcohol and he did not understand clearly what he was demanding.