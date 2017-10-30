Trump reacts to charges against his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort

President Trump sought Monday to distance himself from the federal money-laundering charges against two of his top campaign aides, Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, by saying their alleged conspiracy occurred “years ago” and asserting that “there is NO COLLUSION!”
The first White House comment about Monday's 12-count indictment came in a pair of tweets from the president, who continued his days-long drum beat to ratchet up pressure on his former foe, Hillary Clinton, and the Democrats.
Trump tweeted, “Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????”
In a second tweet, sent three minutes later, Trump wrote, " . . . Also, there is NO COLLUSION!”