Attack on Armenia pre-school: Attacker's ex-wife injured

As a result of the armed attack on "Manushak" kindergarten in Armenia’s Armavir Province, a female employee was injured.

The woman, who is supposed to be the ex-wife of the attaker, was hospitalized.

Earlier it was reported that an assailant armed with a knife is holding hostage a 3-year-old boy at pre-school in Armenia’s Armavir. The man has been trying to meet with his ex-wife. When his attempts failed, he entered a pre-school and took hostage a child and one of the employees demanding a meeting with ex-wife and his child.

According to some reports, the director of the kindergarten is the attacker’s mother-in-law.

The boy was later released and was taken out of the building, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported. The boy was immediately transported to the hospital.

As by the hostage-taker was not injured, the police used special measures to release the child, former MP Rustam Gasparyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am. He said the man was under the influence of alcohol and he did not understand clearly what he was demanding.