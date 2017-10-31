Catalonia ousted leader to seek political asylum in Belgium?

The Belgian lawyer of Carles Puigdemont, the Catalan president who was ousted by the Spanish government, says that it is not decided yet whether he will be seeking political asylum in Belgium, reported The Associated Press (AP).
Paul Bekaert told VRT network that Puigdemont “consulted me and came to ask for advice.”
He added that “he [Puigdemont] is not in Belgium to specifically ask for political asylum; that is not decided yet.”
Carles Puigdemont is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday in Brussels.