Aivazovsky 200th birth anniversary exhibition is extended in Ukraine

The Kyiv Picture Gallery National Museum of Ukraine has extended the exhibition devoted to the 200th birth anniversary of celebrated Russian Armenian seascape artist Ivan Aivazovsky (Hovhannes Aivazian and to the 95th anniversary of the museum.
Now, the event will run till November 19.
Museum Director Yuri Vakulenko told AnalitikaUA.net that this decision was made because of the great demand for this exhibition.
Earlier it was reported that this event, which opened in September, will run until October 31.