US, Qatar agree to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation

Qatar has agreed to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation with the United States to crack down on illicit financing of militant groups, a joint Qatari-US statement said on Monday following a visit to Qatari capital city of Doha by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, reported Reuters news agency.
Following talks with Qatari officials in Doha, Mnuchin said the two countries had agreed to “substantially increasing the sharing of information on terrorist financiers,” with “greater emphasis on charitable and money service business sectors in Qatar,” according to the statement.