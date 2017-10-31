White House comments on indictment against Paul Manafort

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly declares that all the activities for which former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business partner Rick Gates are indicted, were long before they met Donald Trump or had any association with his campaign, Fox News reports.

Kelly noted that U.S. citizens have the right to know what their government is doing.

The Chief of Staff also said that North Korea’s nuclear weapon is a serious issue that keeps him on the alert.

Kelly also added that he hopes China will “exert pressure on the leadership of North Korea”, and he also noted, that the US “has great hopes for the Russians as well”.

Previously it has been announced that the former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his aide Rick Gates are accused of 12 charges, including violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act and money laundering. The prosecutors believe that Manafort and Gates have been working for the leadership of Ukraine and Ukraine’s Party of Regions for years, thus laundering lots of money and evading taxes.