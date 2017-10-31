Nearly 1.5 million buildings left without power after hurricane

Nearly 1.5 million buildings were left without electricity after hurricane winds and driving rains in the region of New England, US, Boston Globe reports.

According to daily, a lot of people may be left with no electricity for a couple of days. Number of houses and cars in the state of Massachusetts are damaged because of the fallen trees. In some cities, school classes have been canceled. Trains shift with delays.

Representatives of energetic companies of state Massachusetts are trying to reestablish the supply of electricity to the most vital places like hospitals and asylums, reports Boston Globe.