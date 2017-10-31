China launches first dual display Smartphone

Chinese company ZTE surprised the customers with its innovative Smartphone Axon M.

The Axon M is the company's first dual display smartphone with a hinge. For specifications, the ZTE Axon M features two 5.2-inch dual full-HD TFT LCD displays with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone can be used in extended mode; that is both screens can be used together turning the phone into a tablet. Also they can be folded together as a tent, Tech Republic reports. Displays can be used independently to perform separate tasks, or they can be used as a single unity.

The smartphone has a 20-megapixel camera on the left-corner side. The gadget also has a fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 821 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM and packs 64GB inbuilt storage, which can be extended to 256GB.

This innovative phone will enter the market at the end of the year. The starting price will be 725 dollars.