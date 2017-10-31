News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 31
USD
482.87
EUR
561.58
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.87
EUR
561.58
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
Man, who took child hostage in Armenia kindergarten, in moderate condition
Man, who took child hostage in Armenia kindergarten, in moderate condition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The man, who on Monday had taken a 3-year-old child hostage in a kindergarten in Armavir town, underwent diaphragm and abdominal surgeries.

Armavir hospital director Sargis Khachatryan on Tuesday informed the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am. He added that this man’s chest was damaged by a knife.

Khachatryan noted that the man is in the intensive care unit and in moderate condition. 

Police of Armenia received a call, on Monday at 4:25pm, informing that a man armed with a knife had broken into a kindergarten in Armavir. He was holding a 3-year-old child hostage at the kindergarten, and under the threat of knife.

Law enforcement officers negotiated with him, during which they succeeded in safely removing the child from the kindergarten. Several minutes later, police officers took the hostage-taker out of the building in a vehicle with tinted windows.

Police say the man had personal reasons for his action, but they do not give details.

Even though police keep the identity of this man secret, according to preliminary information, he is Armavir resident Argam Hovikyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Man who kidnapped 3-year-old in Armenia preschool is arrested
Three people have been recognized as injured party…
 Nearly 1.5 million buildings left without power after hurricane
A lot of people may be left with no electricity for a couple of days…
Ex-wife of man, who took child hostage in Armenia kindergarten, undergoes surgery
She is at the intensive care unit of a Yerevan hospital…
Armenia police releases video with captured child and his father
The most important thing is that now my child is with me...
 Attack on Armenia pre-school: Hostage taker attempts to harm himself
An investigation is underway…
Attack on Armenia pre-school: Attacker's ex-wife injured
The woman, who is supposed to be the ex-wife of the attacker, was hospitalized...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news