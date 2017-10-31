Man, who took child hostage in Armenia kindergarten, in moderate condition

The man, who on Monday had taken a 3-year-old child hostage in a kindergarten in Armavir town, underwent diaphragm and abdominal surgeries.

Armavir hospital director Sargis Khachatryan on Tuesday informed the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am. He added that this man’s chest was damaged by a knife.

Khachatryan noted that the man is in the intensive care unit and in moderate condition.

Police of Armenia received a call, on Monday at 4:25pm, informing that a man armed with a knife had broken into a kindergarten in Armavir. He was holding a 3-year-old child hostage at the kindergarten, and under the threat of knife.

Law enforcement officers negotiated with him, during which they succeeded in safely removing the child from the kindergarten. Several minutes later, police officers took the hostage-taker out of the building in a vehicle with tinted windows.

Police say the man had personal reasons for his action, but they do not give details.

Even though police keep the identity of this man secret, according to preliminary information, he is Armavir resident Argam Hovikyan.