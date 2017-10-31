Ex-wife of man, who took child hostage in Armenia kindergarten, undergoes surgery

YEREVAN. – The ex-wife of the man who on Monday had taken a 3-year-old child hostage in a kindergarten in Armavir town, and who also had suffered injuries during this incident, was transferred to “Heratsi” N1 Hospital Complex in capital city Yerevan, on the same day at around 11pm.

Immediately after being transferred, the 23-year-old woman underwent microsurgery on her right wrist, a hospital representative informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, she had a wound between her rib cage and a cut under her jaw, both wounds were treated, and doctors say she is in satisfactory condition.

The woman is at the intensive care unit.

Police of Armenia received a call, on Monday at 4:25pm, informing that a man armed with a knife had broken into a kindergarten in Armavir. He was holding a 3-year-old child hostage at the kindergarten, and under the threat of knife.

Law enforcement officers negotiated with him, during which they succeeded in safely removing the child from the kindergarten. Several minutes later, police officers took the hostage-taker out of the building in a vehicle with tinted windows.

Police say the man had personal reasons for his action, but they do not give details.

Even though police keep the identity of this man secret, according to preliminary information, he is Armavir resident Argam Hovikyan.