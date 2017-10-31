News
ANCA engages officials in US and Armenia to launch non-stop flights to Yerevan
ANCA engages officials in US and Armenia to launch non-stop flights to Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

WASHINGTON DC. - The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is continuing its engagement with key government, business, and civil society stakeholders in both Armenia and the United States to establish non-stop flights between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Zvartnots International Airport (EVN) in Yerevan, Armenia with a U.S. carrier.

Zanku Armenian, who is leading the ANCA’s effort and Zareh Sinanyan, Glendale, California City Council Member recently traveled to Yerevan to discuss with officials the practical steps necessary to establish this proposed flight route. Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek was also in Yerevan on an official visit at the same time, arranged by the ANCA Pasadena chapter. Tornek and Sinanyan serve together on the Burbank Hollywood Airport Commission, as President and Vice President, respectively. The meetings in Yerevan build on discussions ANCA officials had earlier this year with LAX CEO Deborah Flint.

“L.A. has strong and lasting bonds with the people of Armenia,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Direct travel from LAX to our sister city in Yerevan would bring new opportunities for economic growth, cultural exchange, and family togetherness.”

“We see an eagerness on the part of all officials to work with the ANCA to explore this creative initiative,” said Mr. Armenian, “because linking the largest Armenian-American diaspora community in the United States with Armenia will boost tourism and business opportunities in both Los Angeles and Armenia.”

The ANCA plans to continue pursuing this bold initiative working with relevant government officials in the United States and Armenia. The ANCA's effort aims to ensure a methodical, integrated and professional approach between the government and private sectors that is necessary to attract the serious interest of U.S. carriers.
