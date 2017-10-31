Armenia Parliament speaker, Tajikistan president discuss Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of its official visit Tajikistan, the delegation from the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, and led by chairman Ara Babloyan, on Monday met with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.

The parties reflected on bilateral cooperation and parliamentary collaboration, and outlined the directions of further cooperation, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Babloyan noted that the necessary legal contractual basis has been formed between Armenia and Tajikistan.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the importance of establishing closer ties in several domains, spoke about bilateral cooperation within international platforms, and reflected on the joint efforts to address regional and international challenges.

Also, they discussed conflict resolution. In this connection, the Tajik president underlined the need to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through peace talks.

After the meeting with the Tajik president, the Armenian parliament speaker issued a statement for the media. Ara Babloyan considered it noteworthy that the NA delegation’s current visit to Tajikistan is taking place on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“All our efforts will be aimed at the establishment and maintenance peace, and the wellbeing of our people’s,” he noted, in particular.