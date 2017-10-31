Lavrov names conditions to extend Turkish Stream to other EU states

Russia will be ready to work on the extension of Turkish Stream's gas pipeline to other European countries only after receiving firm legal guarantees from Brussels, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the briefing with members of the Association of European Businesses (AEB).

According to him, the extension of the second stretch of the Turkish Stream to the territory of the European Union could meet the growing requirements of South and South-Eastern European countries, reported TASS.

“We see considerable interest displayed by a whole number of governments in the EU countries in this. However, considering the unsuccessful experience with the South Stream, we will be ready to start such work under the Turkish Stream project to extend it to the EU territory, only after we get firm legal guarantees from Brussels,” said Lavrov