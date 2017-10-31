News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 31
USD
482.87
EUR
561.58
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.87
EUR
561.58
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
Lavrov names conditions to extend Turkish Stream to other EU states
Lavrov names conditions to extend Turkish Stream to other EU states
Region:Russia
Theme: Economics

Russia will be ready to work on the extension of Turkish Stream's gas pipeline to other European countries only after receiving firm legal guarantees from Brussels, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the briefing with members of the Association of European Businesses (AEB).

According to him, the extension of the second stretch of the Turkish Stream to the territory of the European Union could meet the growing requirements of South and South-Eastern European countries, reported TASS.

 “We see considerable interest displayed by a whole number of governments in the EU countries in this. However, considering the unsuccessful experience with the South Stream, we will be ready to start such work under the Turkish Stream project to extend it to the EU territory, only after we get firm legal guarantees from Brussels,” said Lavrov
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
$134mn to be allocated to extend Armenia nuclear plant lifetime in 2018
It accounts for up to 40 percent of the electricity produced in the country…
 Global oil prices falling
At the London and New York stock exchanges…
 Global oil prices do not record clear dynamics
At the London and New York stock exchanges…
 Armenia President: Nuclear plant’s operation is planned to be extended until 2027 (PHOTOS)
Sargsyan addressed at the Nuclear Energy Safety Council meeting…
 Global oil prices falling
At the London and New York stock exchanges…
 Ankara ready to support Iraq reopening oil pipeline
Erdogan said they discussed what political, military and economic steps they could take after what he called the “illegitimate” Iraqi Kurdish referendum last month...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news