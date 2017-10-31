News
Houses once belonging to Armenians are turned into boutique hotels in Turkey
Houses once belonging to Armenians are turned into boutique hotels in Turkey
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

Sabah newspaper of Turkey has reflected on the details of turning houses, which once belonged to Armenians and are still preserved, into boutique hotels. 

Accordingly, Gaziantep (Antep) town, which is considered the tourism center of  southeast Turkey, has numerous historical houses that are gradually turned into hotels.

Tourists visiting the town have begun preferring to stay at boutique hotels instead of chained-brand hotels. And this fact has forced businesses and proprietors of old houses to renovate these homes as boutique hotels and provide respective services.

The locals, however, do not inform tourists that these houses once belonged to Armenians.
This text available in   Հայերեն
