Armenia President bids farewell to outgoing Brazil ambassador

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Tuesday received Brazilian Ambassador Edson Marinho Duarte Monteiro, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia.
Thanking the ambassador for his active and productive work during his tenure in Armenia, Sargsyan recorded that those years were noteworthy in terms of initiatives for the development of Armenian-Brazilian relations, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Serzh Sargsyan wished Ambassador Monteiro success in his future activities, and expressed the hope that Brazil’s next ambassador to Armenia will continue the good traditions which the outgoing ambassador has established and contribute to the strengthening of relations between the two countries.
Edson Marinho Duarte Monteiro, for his part, stressed that it was a great pleasure plus accountability for him to work in hospitable Armenia with an ancient history and rich culture, and which he will depart from with wonderful impressions.