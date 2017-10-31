News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 31
USD
482.87
EUR
561.58
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.87
EUR
561.58
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
$134mn to be allocated to extend Armenia nuclear plant lifetime in 2018
$134mn to be allocated to extend Armenia nuclear plant lifetime in 2018
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – A total of $134 million will be allocated in 2018, to extend the operation of the nuclear power plant of Armenia.

The aforesaid is noted in the draft of the 2018 State Budget, whose joint debates continue Tuesday at the standing committees of the National Assembly.

The plant accounts for up to 40 percent of the electricity produced in Armenia.

According to next year’s budget draft, about 57.6 billion drams ($120 million) will be provided within the framework of the respective loan program, and the grant funding will amount to close to 6.8 billion drams ($14 million):

To note, the Russian government has allocated a $270-million loan and a $30-million grant for this project.

The operation of this nuclear plant will be extended until 2027.

At present, the Armenian authorities are considering the prospect for building a new nuclear plant and extending the old plant’s lifetime for a second time.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov names conditions to extend Turkish Stream to other EU states
Russia will be ready to start such work under the Turkish Stream project...
Global oil prices falling
At the London and New York stock exchanges…
 Global oil prices do not record clear dynamics
At the London and New York stock exchanges…
 Armenia President: Nuclear plant’s operation is planned to be extended until 2027 (PHOTOS)
Sargsyan addressed at the Nuclear Energy Safety Council meeting…
 Global oil prices falling
At the London and New York stock exchanges…
 Ankara ready to support Iraq reopening oil pipeline
Erdogan said they discussed what political, military and economic steps they could take after what he called the “illegitimate” Iraqi Kurdish referendum last month...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news