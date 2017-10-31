Man who kidnapped 3-year-old in Armenia preschool is arrested

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating the criminal case into taking a small child hostage in a preschool in Armavir town.

On Monday at around 4pm, an Armavir resident entered the said preschool, kidnapped one of its pupil’s—a boy born in 2015—with the threat of knife, and demanded to talk with his ex-wife in order to release the child, the Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But as a result of measures that were undertaken, the hostage-taker was neutralized, whereas the little boy was safely released.

During the respective operation, however, the man injured himself with the knife, and he was immediately taken to hospital and underwent surgery.

But information has been obtained that, before taking the child hostage, the man had inflicted knife injuries to his ex-wife who works at this preschool as a teacher, and to her grandmother, who is the director of this preschool.

Three people have been recognized as injured party.

The said knife was found at the scene.

Several forensic examinations have been commissioned.

The suspect has been arrested.