Iran tests smart bombs

Iranian air force has tested smart bombs during the aerial exercises in the central province of Isfahan, Tansim quotes the spokesman for the war game Massoud Roozkhosh.
F-7 warplanes fired smart bombs, long-range bombs and homegrown rockets. According to him, F-5 fighter jets and HESA Saeqeh dropped 500-pound bombs on various targets during the aerial exercises.
Iranian Air Force held annual exercises on Tuesday which will last for two days. Dozens of bomber airplanes, fighter jets, military transport aircraft, communication and reconnaissance planes, tanker aircraft and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have taken part in the war game.