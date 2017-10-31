News
Catalonia adopts action plan of peaceful movement to independence
The government of Catalonia was trying to use all opportunities for a dialogue with Madrid, but after realizing that it is impossible was forced to declare independence, the former leader of the Catalan government Carles Puigdemont  told reporters.

According to him, Catalonia adopted the action plan of peaceful movement to independence at the same time avoiding violence.

Carles Puigdemont  also noted that Catalan government would accept any results of early elations set for 21 December . He also stressed that Madrid should respect the will of the people of Catalonia, including the results of the elections in the autonomy.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
