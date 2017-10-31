News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 01
USD
482.87
EUR
561.58
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.87
EUR
561.58
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
Armenia electricity network wants to exchange data with neighboring countries
Armenia electricity network wants to exchange data with neighboring countries
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – In 2018, the automatic electricity grid management system will continue to be introduced in Armenia. 

Hayk Harutyunyan, Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, on Tuesday stated the above-said at the joint debates of the standing committees of the National Assembly, and devoted to draft of the 2018 State Budget.

He noted that additional optical cables are planned to be laid for the already-operating SCADA system, and to create an opportunity for data exchange with neighboring countries with the same system.

Harutyunyan added that, to this end, 1 billion 75 million drams (about $2.2 million) is planned to be allocated next year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia's new electricity transmission line will cost around $ 8.6 million
This 220-kilovolt line will connect the Hrazdan Thermal Power Plant…
 Lavrov names conditions to extend Turkish Stream to other EU states
Russia will be ready to start such work under the Turkish Stream project...
$134mn to be allocated to extend Armenia nuclear plant lifetime in 2018
It accounts for up to 40 percent of the electricity produced in the country…
 Global oil prices falling
At the London and New York stock exchanges…
 Global oil prices do not record clear dynamics
At the London and New York stock exchanges…
 Armenia President: Nuclear plant’s operation is planned to be extended until 2027 (PHOTOS)
Sargsyan addressed at the Nuclear Energy Safety Council meeting…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news