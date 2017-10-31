Armenia electricity network wants to exchange data with neighboring countries

YEREVAN. – In 2018, the automatic electricity grid management system will continue to be introduced in Armenia.

Hayk Harutyunyan, Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources, on Tuesday stated the above-said at the joint debates of the standing committees of the National Assembly, and devoted to draft of the 2018 State Budget.

He noted that additional optical cables are planned to be laid for the already-operating SCADA system, and to create an opportunity for data exchange with neighboring countries with the same system.

Harutyunyan added that, to this end, 1 billion 75 million drams (about $2.2 million) is planned to be allocated next year.