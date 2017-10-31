Impossible to come to decision with Spanish government

It is impossible to come to a decision with the Spanish government on referendum under current conditions, ousted Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont said at a press conference in Brussels, reported RIA Novosti
The executive branch of the Catalan government adopted an action plan that gives priority to prevention of violence and ensuring security. If the Spanish government wants to use violence as the basis for its actions, it will be impossible to drag Catalonia into it, said Puigdemont, adding that they could not accept the scenario when the idea of independence was rejected.
The Parliament of Catalonia adopted a resolution on the independence last Friday. An hour later, the Spanish Senate approved the application of Article # 155 of the Spanish Constitution, which allows the direct rule of the Spanish government in the autonomy.
Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, announced the dismissal of Catalan government including the head Carles Puigdemont, the dissolution of the autonomous community parliament and declared early elections in Catalonia on 21 December.